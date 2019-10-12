International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Short Interest Update

International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the August 30th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of IMXI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. 148,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $512.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00 and a beta of -0.23.
International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. International Money Express had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $82.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Money Express will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other International Money Express news, major shareholder William Velez sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $95,680.00. Also, Director John Rincon sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $1,196,000.00. Insiders have sold 124,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,157 over the last three months. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About International Money Express
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.
