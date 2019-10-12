International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Short Interest Update

International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the August 30th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of IMXI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. 148,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $512.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00 and a beta of -0.23.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. International Money Express had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $82.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Money Express will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IMXI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $17.00 target price on shares of International Money Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other International Money Express news, major shareholder William Velez sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $95,680.00. Also, Director John Rincon sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $1,196,000.00. Insiders have sold 124,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,157 over the last three months. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

