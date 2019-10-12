Intellectus Partners LLC Trims Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,186 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,642,650,000 after acquiring an additional 45,351,980 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,677,761 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,624,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,256 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,929,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,036,035,000 after acquiring an additional 478,368 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,527,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $904,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,540 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,909,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $761,250,000 after acquiring an additional 44,733 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $47.02. 4,884,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,983,844. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $196.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.04.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $948,508.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $3,445,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 429,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,134,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

