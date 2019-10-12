Intellectus Partners LLC Takes $39,000 Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 95,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 2.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,077,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 16.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,454,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 353,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,157,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 147,996 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 29.3% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 362,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,338,391 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,747 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Globalstar stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Globalstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.73.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.19 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.

