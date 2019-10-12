Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 1,209 Shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudera during the first quarter valued at $1,009,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cloudera by 11,796.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,983,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950,151 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the second quarter worth about $192,000. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the second quarter worth about $7,315,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 92.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 41,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

CLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cloudera from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cloudera from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

In other Cloudera news, insider Scott Reasoner sold 10,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $71,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 439,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $2,199,570.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,165 shares of company stock valued at $272,716. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CLDR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,657,776. Cloudera Inc has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cloudera Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

