Intellectus Partners LLC Purchases 3,782 Shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 144.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 37,233 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 8.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000.

Get Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.14. 33,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,040. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $25.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%.

About Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.