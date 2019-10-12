Intellectus Partners LLC Has $934,000 Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in Mastercard by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 29,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 95,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.06, for a total value of $4,323,033.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,030,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,479,075,506.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $789,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,143 shares of company stock worth $38,535,340 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.09.

NYSE:MA traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.08. 1,087,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,710,693. The company has a market cap of $270.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $171.89 and a one year high of $293.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.23.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

