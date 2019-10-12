Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.2% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in Intel by 500.0% in the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 273.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $48,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 83.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.09. 24,047,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,505,604. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $59.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $220.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $699,094.33. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at $23,146,859.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 10,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,541 shares of company stock worth $2,135,306. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.79.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

