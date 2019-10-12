Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Downgraded by Roth Capital to “Neutral”

Roth Capital cut shares of Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $1.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00.

NTEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Intec Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a hold rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer cut Intec Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intec Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Intec Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intec Pharma has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.92.

NTEC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. 302,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,661. Intec Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -0.01.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intec Pharma will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Intec Pharma news, CEO Jeffrey A. Meckler bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,310.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 145,000 shares of company stock worth $71,350. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Intec Pharma by 1,335.5% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 624,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 581,283 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Intec Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Intec Pharma by 25.9% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 729,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Intec Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intec Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intec Pharma

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

