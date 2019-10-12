Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ:INSE opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $156.53 million, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 44.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 15.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

Read More: What factors cause inflation to rise?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.