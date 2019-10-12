Insider Selling: MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Director Sells 270,000 Shares of Stock

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Director Feiying Lu sold 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $3,645,000.00.
MetroCity Bankshares stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. MetroCity Bankshares has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $17.00.
About MetroCity Bankshares
Featured Story: Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.