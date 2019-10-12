Insider Selling: MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Director Sells 270,000 Shares of Stock

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Director Feiying Lu sold 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $3,645,000.00.

MetroCity Bankshares stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. MetroCity Bankshares has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

