Insider Selling: American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) CFO Sells 2,467 Shares of Stock

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) CFO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 2,467 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $234,365.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AMWD stock opened at $95.61 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $53.35 and a twelve month high of $97.96. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.15 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 16.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 8.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 6.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.