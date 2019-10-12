Insider Buying: AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Major Shareholder Acquires $8,075,000.00 in Stock

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca purchased 425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $8,075,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AstraZeneca plc has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $46.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.44.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 17.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.53.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

