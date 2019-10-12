Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is a technology company which provides cloud-based data analytics and data-driven intervention platforms for healthcare sector. The company operates through IT and services group. IT operations group manages the process steps from data receipt through to the generation of analytical outputs and services operations group manages the process steps applied to achieve impact through its data-driven intervention platforms. It serves health plans, hospitals, physicians, patients, pharmaceutical companies and researchers. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Inovalon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price target on shares of Inovalon and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Inovalon currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of INOV stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 263,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,816. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.58. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $156.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.72 million. Inovalon had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. Inovalon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Inovalon by 47.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the second quarter worth approximately $4,998,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 2.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 2.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 310,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 78.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

