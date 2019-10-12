InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Short Interest Update

InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the August 30th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $6.45 on Friday. InfuSystem has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $7.17.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.72 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Christopher R. Sansone bought 27,792 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $137,014.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 16,650 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $78,921.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 78,036 shares of company stock valued at $382,592.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFU. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in InfuSystem by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 494,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 93,420 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in InfuSystem during the 1st quarter worth about $3,374,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in InfuSystem by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,855,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 155,092 shares in the last quarter.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

