Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €14.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IFXA. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Oddo Bhf set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €20.60 ($23.95) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €20.77 ($24.15).

Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($22.91). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €19.70.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

