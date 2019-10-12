Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.35.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho started coverage on Incyte in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Incyte from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

INCY stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.12. 621,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.83 and a beta of 1.05. Incyte has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.50.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $529.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.57 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $146,660.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 277,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,615,176.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,183 shares of company stock valued at $9,094,694 in the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,441,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,651,720,000 after buying an additional 306,066 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Incyte by 76.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,210,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,708,000 after buying an additional 2,252,891 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 3,415.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,993,000 after buying an additional 2,149,784 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Incyte by 6.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,150,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,728,000 after buying an additional 135,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 133.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,962,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,718,000 after buying an additional 1,121,310 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

