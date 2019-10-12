Inception Mining (OTC:IMII) Stock Price Down 17.8%

Shares of Inception Mining (OTC:IMII) traded down 17.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, 6,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Separately, Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Inception Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $0.48 to $0.32 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Inception Mining Company Profile (OTC:IMII)

Inception Mining, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Clavo Rico mine located on the 200-hectare Clavo Rico Concession, is which located in southern Honduras.

