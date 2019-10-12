Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,401,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,170,000 after purchasing an additional 65,298 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 26.4% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $481,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $154.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.75 and a 52 week high of $161.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.32%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $7,579,197.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,179,030.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Valls sold 64,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total value of $10,416,135.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,761,713.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,458 shares of company stock worth $25,172,163. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

