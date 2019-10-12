Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Ideagen (LON:IDEA) in a research note published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ideagen from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of IDEA stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 148.50 ($1.94). 126,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,247. The firm has a market cap of $327.92 million and a PE ratio of 247.50. Ideagen has a 1 year low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 166.24 ($2.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 147.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 145.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.19 ($0.00) per share. This is a positive change from Ideagen’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

In related news, insider Ben Dorks sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93), for a total value of £962,000 ($1,257,023.39).

Ideagen plc develops and supplies information management software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Bulgaria, Malaysia, and the Middle East. Its governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management solutions comprise Q-Pulse QMS, an electronic quality management system; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Pentana Audit, an audit automation application; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Performance, a cloud-based performance and risk management software; Coruson, an enterprise cloud safety management software; and PleaseReview, a document review, co-authoring, and redaction software.

