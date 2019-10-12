Iconiq Lab Token Trading 80.6% Higher Over Last Week (ICNQ)

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 30.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, Iconiq Lab Token has traded up 80.6% against the US dollar. One Iconiq Lab Token token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002081 BTC on major exchanges. Iconiq Lab Token has a total market cap of $670,512.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Iconiq Lab Token Profile

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconiq Lab Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconiqlab . Iconiq Lab Token’s official website is iconiqlab.com

Buying and Selling Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconiq Lab Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconiq Lab Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

