ICON (ICX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $13.65 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. In the last week, ICON has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $83.49 million and $13.65 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002014 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, OKEx, Gate.io and COSS.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012131 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00203311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.01023586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00033007 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00010993 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00088609 BTC.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 497,288,812 coins. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Gate.io, Bithumb, Huobi, ABCC, Rfinex, Hotbit, HitBTC, OKEx, COSS, DragonEX, IDEX, CoinTiger, Bitbns, Upbit, Allbit and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

