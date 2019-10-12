HyperQuant (HQT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $137,936.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One HyperQuant token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Kryptono. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $56,985.00 and $137,936.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00208315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.64 or 0.01038872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00031450 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00087468 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,083,368 tokens. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDAX, Bilaxy and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

