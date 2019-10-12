HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Downgraded to Sell at Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BOSSY. ValuEngine downgraded HUGO BOSS AG/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Pareto Securities downgraded HUGO BOSS AG/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC downgraded HUGO BOSS AG/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HUGO BOSS AG/S from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of BOSSY stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.59. The company had a trading volume of 22,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,789. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.34. HUGO BOSS AG/S has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

