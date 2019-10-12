Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens set a $53.00 price target on Hub Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $47.25 on Thursday. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $49.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average of $42.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $921.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.45 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $211,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,430.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 133.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Hub Group by 1,773.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 22.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Hub Group by 86.7% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

