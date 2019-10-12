Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N stock opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $26.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 122.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 178.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 25,382 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 182.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 17,280 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 103.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 259.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

