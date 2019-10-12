HSBC Reiterates €10.20 Price Target for Nordex (ETR:NDX1)

HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.86) target price on Nordex (ETR:NDX1) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NDX1 has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on Nordex and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.60 ($12.33) target price on Nordex and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on Nordex and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Independent Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Nordex and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on Nordex and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.35 ($12.03).

Get Nordex alerts:

Shares of Nordex stock opened at €10.45 ($12.15) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -10.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.27. Nordex has a twelve month low of €7.11 ($8.27) and a twelve month high of €15.75 ($18.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.07.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.