HSBC Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €42.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €49.82 ($57.93).

Shares of ETR:DHER traded up €0.58 ($0.67) during trading on Friday, hitting €40.36 ($46.93). 475,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.20. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €27.48 ($31.95) and a 52-week high of €48.79 ($56.73).

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

