HP (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the computer maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HPQ. Loop Capital lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.73.

HPQ stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 21,022,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,608,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56. HP has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. HP had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 265.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 437,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $7,873,449.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in HP by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,390,859 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $396,194,000 after acquiring an additional 313,469 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group increased its position in HP by 39.1% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 6,050 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in HP by 22.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 23,735 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in HP by 5.2% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 195,969 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in HP by 378.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

