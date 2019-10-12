Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of HMHC opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $572.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $10.64.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $388.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.91 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMHC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 974.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,160,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,204,000 after buying an additional 2,866,103 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,684,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,894,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,046,000 after buying an additional 739,343 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,222,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,041,000 after buying an additional 484,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

