HorusPay Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. Over the last week, HorusPay has traded 51% higher against the US dollar. HorusPay has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $113.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HorusPay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00203384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.96 or 0.01019083 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00032188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00088539 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HorusPay Token Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

