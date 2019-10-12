Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Director Glenn S. Forbes Sells 3,128 Shares

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Director Glenn S. Forbes sold 3,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $136,537.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,447.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.06. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $46.26.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 350.0% during the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 153.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 190.7% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stephens set a $37.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.10.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

