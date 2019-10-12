Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Director Glenn S. Forbes Sells 3,128 Shares

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Director Glenn S. Forbes sold 3,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $136,537.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,447.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Hormel Foods stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.06. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $46.26.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 350.0% during the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 153.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 190.7% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stephens set a $37.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.10.
About Hormel Foods
Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.
