Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) PT Raised to $184.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $178.00 to $184.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HON. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.09.

NYSE HON opened at $163.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.14. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $123.48 and a 12 month high of $178.47. The company has a market capitalization of $117.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 453.8% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

