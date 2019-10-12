Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Compass Point set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hometrust Bancshares and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $444.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.36. Hometrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $29.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.33.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $33.74 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,084,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,262,000 after buying an additional 46,374 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 16.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 565,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,221,000 after buying an additional 78,542 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 38.4% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 375,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,431,000 after buying an additional 104,157 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

