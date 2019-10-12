Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 25.5% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,556 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 33.7% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Home Depot to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.24.

Shares of HD opened at $234.66 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $236.70. The company has a market capitalization of $256.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at $108,725,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.