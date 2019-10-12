Hochtief (FRA:HOT) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Hochtief Ag (FRA:HOT) rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €103.50 ($120.35) and last traded at €103.00 ($119.77), approximately 114,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €102.30 ($118.95).

HOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC set a €157.00 ($182.56) target price on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Hochtief and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €129.00 ($150.00) price objective on shares of Hochtief and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €139.22 ($161.89).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €102.08 and its 200-day moving average price is €111.99.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

