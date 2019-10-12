HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HEXO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered HEXO from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered HEXO from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lowered HEXO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on HEXO in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Get HEXO alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HEXO traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.53. 7,535,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,583,175. HEXO has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,519,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in HEXO by 6,132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,944 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HEXO by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 949,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 336,897 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in HEXO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,691,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,707,000.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.