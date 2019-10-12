HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Lowered to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HEXO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HEXO from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of HEXO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of HEXO from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.67.

HEXO traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,535,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,175. HEXO has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in HEXO during the second quarter worth about $35,519,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in HEXO by 6,132.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,944 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HEXO by 55.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 949,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 336,897 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in HEXO during the first quarter worth about $4,691,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HEXO during the second quarter worth about $3,707,000.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

