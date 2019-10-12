Hexavest Inc. Sells 497 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc. owned about 0.05% of Biogen worth $22,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Biogen by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,101,000 after purchasing an additional 24,735 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $788,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $6,997,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Biogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $242.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.00.

BIIB stock opened at $223.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $344.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

