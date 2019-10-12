Hexavest Inc. Has $3.60 Million Position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 111,516 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 66.7% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 21.0% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 21.0% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 21.0% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC set a $16.50 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

NYSE:CVE opened at $8.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $10.82.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.62%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

