Hexavest Inc. Decreases Holdings in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its position in shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,903,743 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,834 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc. owned 0.62% of Iamgold worth $9,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Iamgold by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 43,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Iamgold by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 45,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IAG opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 45.45 and a beta of -0.10. Iamgold Corp has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $4.16.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $246.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.94 million. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iamgold Corp will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Iamgold in a report on Sunday, August 4th. GMP Securities cut shares of Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iamgold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Iamgold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iamgold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.12.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

