HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €75.32 ($87.58).

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €63.32 ($73.63) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.64. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €51.84 ($60.28) and a 1 year high of €73.52 ($85.49). The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €63.75 and a 200 day moving average price of €66.95.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

