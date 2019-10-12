Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Shares Acquired by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,386 shares during the period. Heico accounts for 2.3% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.73% of Heico worth $122,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heico during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Heico during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Heico during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Heico during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Heico during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HEI opened at $122.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Heico Corp has a 1-year low of $71.47 and a 1-year high of $147.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.35 and a 200-day moving average of $122.89. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Heico had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $532.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heico Corp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Heico from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Heico from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Heico from $133.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.67.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

