Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target Cut to $1.80 by Analysts at B. Riley

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $2.30 to $1.80 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

HL has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $1.00 target price on Hecla Mining and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Hecla Mining from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.98.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,815,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,521,301. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine J. Boggs purchased 40,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $60,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,540 shares in the company, valued at $60,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 9.2% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,619,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 136,780 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 46.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 91,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 28,960 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 6.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 225,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 12,737 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 348.8% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 1,361,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 24.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 631,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 123,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.