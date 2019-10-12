Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at UBS Group

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HTLD. ValuEngine cut shares of Heartland Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Shares of Heartland Express stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $21.64. The company had a trading volume of 381,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,725. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.78. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $22.29.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.93 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

In related news, Director Larry J. Gordon sold 44,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $994,161.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 303,159 shares in the company, valued at $6,705,877.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,660,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 157,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 91,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

