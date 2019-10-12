Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.00

Shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $27.05, with a volume of 28695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.88.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

