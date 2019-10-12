Head-To-Head Survey: Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) & EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) and EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Mellanox Technologies has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMCORE has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

76.0% of Mellanox Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of EMCORE shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Mellanox Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of EMCORE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mellanox Technologies and EMCORE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mellanox Technologies 0 7 1 0 2.13 EMCORE 0 0 3 0 3.00

Mellanox Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $119.19, indicating a potential upside of 7.83%. EMCORE has a consensus target price of $5.15, indicating a potential upside of 78.20%. Given EMCORE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EMCORE is more favorable than Mellanox Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Mellanox Technologies and EMCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mellanox Technologies 14.09% 16.86% 13.63% EMCORE -30.49% -15.41% -11.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mellanox Technologies and EMCORE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mellanox Technologies $1.09 billion 5.56 $134.26 million $3.85 28.71 EMCORE $85.62 million 0.97 -$17.45 million ($0.53) -5.45

Mellanox Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than EMCORE. EMCORE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mellanox Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mellanox Technologies beats EMCORE on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers. It also provides adapters to server, storage, communications infrastructure, and embedded systems original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as ICs or standard card form factors with PCI express interfaces; and switch ICs and systems to server, storage, communications infrastructure, and embedded systems OEMs to create switching equipment. In addition, the company supports server operating systems, including Linux, Windows, AIX, HPUX, Solaris, and VxWorks. It sells its products through its direct sales force, a network of sales representatives, and independent distributors. The company operates in the United States, China, Europe, rest of Americas, and rest of Asia. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products. The company also provides chip devices products, including high-power gain chips, GPON fiber-to-the-premises, and data center chip products; and navigation systems products, such as fiber optic gyroscope products and inertial measurement units and navigation systems products. It sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

