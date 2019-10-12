Head to Head Survey: Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) versus UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) and UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fulton Financial and UMB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulton Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25 UMB Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

Fulton Financial currently has a consensus price target of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 21.64%. UMB Financial has a consensus price target of $73.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.89%. Given Fulton Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fulton Financial is more favorable than UMB Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Fulton Financial has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMB Financial has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fulton Financial and UMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial 23.75% 10.51% 1.15% UMB Financial 16.17% 8.68% 0.87%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fulton Financial and UMB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial $954.04 million 2.76 $208.39 million $1.18 13.41 UMB Financial $1.13 billion 2.75 $195.51 million $4.03 15.77

Fulton Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UMB Financial. Fulton Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Fulton Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Fulton Financial pays out 44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMB Financial pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fulton Financial has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and UMB Financial has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.7% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of UMB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of UMB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UMB Financial beats Fulton Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides equipment leasing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns investment securities and other investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 234 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services. The Institutional Banking segment offers bond trading transactions, cash letter collections, investment portfolio accounting and safekeeping, asset/liability management reporting, and federal funds transactions; and fund administration and accounting, investor services and transfer agency, marketing and distribution, custody, and alternative investment services. The Personal Banking segment provides deposit accounts, retail credit cards, installment loans, home equity lines of credit, residential mortgages, and small business loans, as well as call center, Internet banking and ATM network, private banking, brokerage, insurance, investment advisory, trust, and custody services. The Healthcare Services segment offers healthcare payment solutions comprising custodial services for health savings accounts, as well as private label and multipurpose debit cards. The company operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. UMB Financial Corporation was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

