Head to Head Contrast: Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) vs. AirMedia Group (OTCMKTS:ANTE)

Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) and AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:ANTE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Starco Brands and AirMedia Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starco Brands $130,000.00 3,671.31 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A AirMedia Group $24.55 million 0.49 -$90.10 million N/A N/A

Starco Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AirMedia Group.

Volatility and Risk

Starco Brands has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AirMedia Group has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of AirMedia Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.0% of Starco Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Starco Brands and AirMedia Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starco Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A AirMedia Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Starco Brands and AirMedia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starco Brands -45.34% N/A -114.39% AirMedia Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AirMedia Group beats Starco Brands on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Starco Brands Company Profile

Starco Brands, Inc. develops and markets a range of consumer packaged products in the United States. It provides products in various categories, including household cleaning, personal care, food, beverage and spirits, DIY hardware, and arts and crafts. The company sells its products through various retailers, as well as through online retailers. The company was formerly known as Insynergy Products, Inc. and changed its name to Starco Brands, Inc. in September 2017. Starco Brands, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

AirMedia Group Company Profile

AirMedia Group Inc. operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations. It also displays non-advertising content, such as weather, sports, comedy clips, local attractions, documentaries, commentaries, and reality shows. In addition, the company holds concession rights to install and operate Wi-Fi systems on railway administration bureaus, long-haul buses, and airlines; and operates advertising platforms, such as light boxes, billboards, and LED screens. Further, it operates CIBN-AirMedia channel to broadcast network TV programs to air travelers. AirMedia Group Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

