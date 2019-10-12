Head to Head Contrast: Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) and Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI)

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) and Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Capitol Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Community First Bancshares does not pay a dividend.

Capitol Federal Financial has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community First Bancshares has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.7% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Community First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Community First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capitol Federal Financial and Community First Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitol Federal Financial $343.93 million 5.73 $98.92 million N/A N/A Community First Bancshares $16.20 million 4.73 $440,000.00 N/A N/A

Capitol Federal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Community First Bancshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and Community First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capitol Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Community First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Capitol Federal Financial and Community First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitol Federal Financial 26.94% 6.88% 0.99% Community First Bancshares 5.08% 1.09% 0.27%

Summary

Capitol Federal Financial beats Community First Bancshares on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, vehicle loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans that include various property types, which comprise hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings located in Texas, Missouri, Kansas, Kentucky, Nebraska, Colorado, Arkansas, California, Montana, and Arizona. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; operates a call center; invests in various securities; and engages in the reinsurance and real estate businesses. It operates a network of 58 branches, including 48 traditional branches and 10 in-store branches located in 9 counties throughout Kansas and 3 counties in Missouri. The company serves the metropolitan areas of Topeka, Wichita, Lawrence, Manhattan, Emporia, and Salina, Kansas, as well as the metropolitan area of greater Kansas. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.

About Community First Bancshares

Community First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities; and offers money transfer and other banking services. It operates through its main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; and loan production offices in Watkinsville and Braselton, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia. Community First Bancshares, Inc. is a subsidiary of Community First Bancshares, MHC.

