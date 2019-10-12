Head-To-Head Comparison: QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) and FEC Resources (NYSE:FECOF)

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) and FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.2% of QEP Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of FEC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of QEP Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for QEP Resources and FEC Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QEP Resources 1 13 0 0 1.93 FEC Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

QEP Resources presently has a consensus price target of $8.83, indicating a potential upside of 174.07%. Given QEP Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe QEP Resources is more favorable than FEC Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QEP Resources and FEC Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QEP Resources $1.93 billion 0.40 -$1.01 billion ($0.17) -18.94 FEC Resources N/A N/A -$230,000.00 N/A N/A

FEC Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than QEP Resources.

Dividends

QEP Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. FEC Resources does not pay a dividend. QEP Resources pays out -47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

QEP Resources has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FEC Resources has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares QEP Resources and FEC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QEP Resources -44.56% 1.29% 0.61% FEC Resources N/A -12.53% -12.24%

Summary

QEP Resources beats FEC Resources on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe. The company sells its gas, oil, and natural gas liquids to various customers, including wholesale marketers, industrial users, local distribution companies, midstream service providers, and utility companies. QEP Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

FEC Resources Company Profile

FEC Resources Inc. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Philippines. The company, through its interest in, Forum Energy Limited, owns a 70% interest in the Service Contract 72, an offshore license located to the north west of the Philippine Island of Palawan. It also owns 8.46%, 12.40%, and 19.46% interests in the Service Contract 14 Block A Nido, Block B Matinloc, and Block B1 North Matinloc located in the offshore northwest Palawan; and a 66.67% interest in the Service Contract 40 North Cebu covering an area of 340,000 hectares in the northern part of Cebu Island and adjacent offshore areas located in the Visayan Basin in the central part of the Philippine Archipelago. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia. FEC Resources Inc. is a subsidiary of PXP Energy Corporation.

